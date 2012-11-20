Fashion news: Kate Moss hated modeling
Surprise surprise — the modeling world isn’t all it seems to be. Kate Moss recently opened up to Vanity Fair about her miserable early modeling days and her hatred of having her photo taken. As many know, the 90s-bred supermodel and her career boasts hundred of glossy magazine covers and a glamorous jet-setting life as a socialite. What we don’t see in those photos and the shots the paparazzi have caught is vulnerable girl full of regrets. The model gives several examples of these modeling-related regrets in VF’s December issue, but the most impacting regret she cites is when young Moss posed nude for The Face.
“I see a 16-year-old now, and to ask her to take her clothes off would feel really weird. But they were like, ‘If you don’t do it, then we’re not going to book you again.’ So I’d lock myself in the toilet and cry and then come out and do it.”
Moss also went in depth on her false associations with heroine and her whirlwind romance with Johnny Depp. Get the lowdown on this supermodel’s life, career and the untold story when Vanity Fair hits stands next month.
