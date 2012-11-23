Photo Friday: High Fashion- Polka Dots and Mustard
In the world of high fashion— anything goes. This look incorporated a vintage puffy shoulder top with a pair of mustard pants. The black booties work well with the scrunched up pant to show off the leg, as well as the elongating poses the model, Renua, is doing. The statement bracelet and earrings along with the Ozzy and John legend inspired shades pull the look together and give her an edgy, bad ass feel.
One Response
very cute!!