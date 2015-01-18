Guest Editor: Spanx Denim Puts the Skinny in the Jeans

Guest Editor: Spanx Denim Puts the Skinny in the Jeans

January 18, 2015 · by J.D. Beatty · in
Share

Photo Credit: Spanx Jeans via Black Butterfly Style


Wildly popular Spanx shape wear is making headlines with their brand new denim line which launched last fall in select department stores and online. Spanx denim differentiates from traditional denim with hidden slimming elements that slimit the front and lift the booty. No one can complain about those features! Spanx denim is also a great choice for those women who want a premium denim but in a Missy fit. Missy fits allow for more room in the waist which adds comfort and ease to the jean- definitely worth a look!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

J.D. Beatty

Contributor at Carbon Magazine
Find me on Google+ here!

Latest posts by J.D. Beatty (see all)

Tags: , , , , ,