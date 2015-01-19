Guest Editor: The Magic of Tidying Up
Do you ever feel like your home is constantly requiring cleaning and organizing? If you feel like you are never at peace with your space, The Magic of Tidying is for you. This book offers incredible insight into why we have a hard time keeping our spaces organized and tidy. Her rule is simple, when you touch something in your home, does it give you joy? If the answer is no, discard it. If the answer is yes, keep it and give it a designated place in your space. Her organizing method is called Konmari and it works because the author has personally tried every method of tidying. Her clients lead happier lives because they were able to let go of the things that were weighing them down. I love that the book even includes an index for easy reference. This book is the perfect read for those looking for a change in the new year. Carbon gives it two thumbs up!
J.D. Beatty
Latest posts by J.D. Beatty (see all)
- Guest Editor: The Magic of Tidying Up - January 19, 2015
- Guest Editor: Spanx Denim Puts the Skinny in the Jeans - January 18, 2015