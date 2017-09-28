From the Editor: September Fashion & Beauty Faves

Sharing is caring! 0

Note: This is a sponsored post that contains affiliate links.

Hi All!

Wow, September has really flown by this year. I don’t know about you, but I’m really looking forward to some cooler weather. Anyway, I have curated my favorite items from the month of September for you all! Enjoy <3

BEAUTY

1. Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette – No Color • Urban Decay • $54 | I have seriously been using this palette every day in September! The colors are fall forward and I love that you have the flexibility to make any look as light or as dark as you want. My favorite shade is Instinct! It’s a gorgeous mauve shade that pairs well with Lethal (which is right beside it in the palette).

2. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation • Maybelline • $7.99 | Alright, ladies, the hype is true. This has to be one of THE most talked about drugstore foundations of 2017. And this product really is great. There’s a bazillion shades to choose from and it feels light and truly has a matte finish. At $8 a pop, what’s not to lose?

3. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick. • Stila • $24 | Okay, I received a sample of this lip product in either a Sephora Play box or Birchbox (I can’t remember which, sorry!) and it’s so amazing! I love that it dries to a matte finish, the color is opaque and does not come off! You can totally wear this product with confidence through dinner and drinks. The shade that I’m digging is Patina.

4. Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream • Garnier • $8.99 | Lately, I’ve adopted a new skincare routine and this moisturizer is key. It really does hydrate my skin and makes it feel oh so soft.

5. OLEHENRIKSEN Truth Serum® • Ole Henriksen • $48–128 | Another amazing skincare product that I’ve been obsessed with through the month of September! It has a citrus-y scent that really smells great, I like that it doesn’t make my skin feel oily at all. It’s so good!

6. Kiehl’s Since 1851 Women’s Cucumber Herbal Alcohol-Free Toner • Kiehl’s • $27 | I have to admit that I’ve never really tried a toner before but after using this one all month, I am hooked! It feels so nice on my skin and I have really noticed a good change in my skin since I started using this product. It’s perfect for my dry skin.

FASHION

Shoes: September is all about transitioning into fall. What better way to do that than with ankle boots? Especially ankle boots in a late summer color like white. My Pick? Women’s Steve Madden Gazer Bootie • Steve Madden • $129.95

Bottoms: For bottoms in September, I was still seeing a lot of skinny jeans. Some with minor destruction, I feel like you can’t go wrong with a high-waist skinny jean in early fall. My Pick? Levi’s Mile High Super Skinny Jeans • Levi’s • $98

Tops: We totally saw the off-the-shoulder trend continue in September and I’m still obsessed with it. I’m looking forward to wearing more sweater iterations of that trend in the coming months. My Pick? BB Dakota Tegan Off Shoulder Tunic Sweater • BB Dakota • $95

Tops: The lace up trend! This trend is still going strong in tops. I love that a lace up detail will give any top more of an edgy look. My Pick? Free People Seamless Lace Up Top in Grey. – size M/L (also in XS/S) • Free People • $58

That’s it for September, hope you love these! Comment below with your favorite!

This post contains affiliate links, which means that I may receive compensation when links are clicked, however all thoughts and opinions are my own and I would never write about something that I didn’t truly believe in.