Linked to Fashion: Valentine’s Date Look Series
Founder of Carbon Magazine, Hilary Pendleton, is posting Valentine-inspired looks on her personal blog up until Valentine’s day. Keep checking back here to see the updated posts each day!
Post One: SWEET
Post Two: ROMANCE
Hilary Pendleton
Founder at Carbon Magazine
Lover of tall shoes, coffee & kitties.Find me on Google+ here!
Latest posts by Hilary Pendleton (see all)
- Linked to Fashion: Valentine’s Date Look Series - February 5, 2015
- From the Editor: Layer from Head to Toe - January 28, 2015
- CONTEST ALERT: Socialbliss X damselindisDress.co Watch Giveaway - April 3, 2013