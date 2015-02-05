Linked to Fashion: Valentine’s Date Look Series

Linked to Fashion: Valentine’s Date Look Series

February 5, 2015 · by Hilary Pendleton · in ,
Share


Founder of Carbon Magazine, Hilary Pendleton, is posting Valentine-inspired looks on her personal blog up until Valentine’s day. Keep checking back here to see the updated posts each day!

Post One: SWEET

Post Two: ROMANCE

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Hilary Pendleton

Founder at Carbon Magazine
Lover of tall shoes, coffee & kitties.Find me on Google+ here!

Latest posts by Hilary Pendleton (see all)

Tags: , , , ,