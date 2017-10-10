The Most Gorgeous Blush Target Home Decor Items
Who else goes to target for toothpaste and ends up buying the entire home decor aisle? *slowly half-raises my hand* Target is such a great place for affordable home decor finds. These are the most gorgeous blush colored items that they have to offer for fall 2017! Scroll through below to see all of the amazing hints of blush you could add to your home!
While, I feel like everyone needs ALL of these items in their home ASAP, I think my absolute favorite is the rose gold flatware. That alone would up your blush/rose/pink game tenfold. There’s something about rose gold that feels so luxe and high-end. Plus it’s only $20 per set! Here’s where you can get yours: Project 62 5pc Silverware Set Rose Gold • $19.99
Nothing says “good morning” like a cup of coffee. And that coffee would taste best out of a mug that greets you with a “hello gorgeous” with every sip! Only $6! Here’s where you can get yours: Clay Art Stackable Mug 15oz Porcelain – “Hello, Gorgeous” • $5.99
This arm chair is SO PRETTY! I’m so obsessed with this, you have no idea. And for $250 bucks, you can’t go wrong with this in your living room. Blush tones go well with so many color tones. Here’s where you can get yours: Project 62 Soriano Square Arm Channel Tufted Chair • $249.99
Probably one of the biggest home decor accent items of the season is faux fur. This blush faux fur rug would only make your home look better. I would style this either on a wicker desk chair or sweeping off of my bed. How would you style this item? Here’s where you can get this for only $16: Xhilaration Blush Long Faux Fur Throw • Xhilaration • $15.99
If blush colored furniture is too much for you, you might want to consider using this color under your feet! This rug is so beautiful and would look amazing in a room that uses a lot of gray and black with hints of yellow. Here’s where you can get yours: Threshold Pink & Gray Vintage Wool Tufted Area Rug • Threshold • $161.99
If you’re feeling like a splurge, you can get this unique lounge seat in a dusty rose color for your home. I really love the shiny gold legs on it. Here’s where you can get yours: Oh Joy! French Seam Settee – Oh Joy • $1,000–1,100
Another easy way to accessorize your home with blush coloring is with throw blankets and pillows- just a pop of pink here and there. My pick for the perfect throw pillow would be this one for $22 (Project 62 Large Knit Throw Pillow • $22.49 ) and my choice for a throw blanket would be this sweater knit blanket here: Threshold Sweater Knit Blanket • Threshold • $39.99–60.99
Other great blush home decor items exclusively from Target would be these:
Project 62 Earthenware Vase with White Etching Medium – Blush • $14.99 – I’m picturing this vase holding some white branches or something like that.
Project 62 Round Woven Basket • $19.99–29.99 – This basket would great for holding blankets or to hold a cute potted palm plant.
Project 62 Double Old-Fashioned Mountain Glass 10.5oz – Rose • $4.99 – This cute pink glass would liven up any bar cart or dining table too! Plus, it’s only $5- c’mon!!
