Style Deals Alert | Forever 21 Deals November 2017

Note: This is a sponsored post that contains affiliate links.

Hey guys! Guess what? I just rounded up some of the best recent markdowns and sale items from Forever 21 for you! All of these items would be perfect for transitioning from fall to winter and are also great wear-now items! I’ve broken the deals down into different categories to make it easy to find the perfect item. Scroll through the photos below to see all of the best Forever 21 deals!

Tops:



I love that this top is actually a cropped sweatshirt which gives it an athletic feel but the panther on the front gives it a really edgy feel. Pick this top up for only $12 here: FOREVER 21 Panther Graphic Sweatshirt • Forever 21 • $11.99

The lace up trend is still going strong into late fall and early winter. Layer this ribbed crop top under an oversized denim jacket or sweater for an easy-but-trendy look. Pick up that lace up top here: FOREVER 21 Ribbed Lace-Up Crop Top • Forever 21 • $23.99

Off the shoulder tops are flattering on everyone! Really, they truly are! This top would be perfect to wear to any fall or holiday get together. Pick up this top here: FOREVER 21 Off-the-Shoulder Top • Forever 21 • $32.99

I love that this item combines two powerhouse trends, off the shoulder and bodysuits. Bodysuits give such a clean look to any outfit and this one features a flattering off the shoulder silhouette. Pick yours up here: FOREVER 21 Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit • Forever 21 • $18.99

Everyone needs a denim jacket. I like this one because of the studs and the black color dresses it up a little bit and moves away from a spring denim feel and makes your ensemble look more fall/winter. Check out this denim jacket here: FOREVER 21 Studded Denim Jacket • Forever 21 • $23.03

Dresses:



This beautiful micro-sequined dress would be perfect for a holiday party, new year’s celebration or any situation where you just need a little more glam. Get this dress here: FOREVER 21 Motel Sequined Slip Dress • Forever 21 • $53.99

This sweet and simple dress features long bell sleeves and pretty open back. Pair this with tights and boots and you’re looking good! Pick up this dress here: FOREVER 21 Cutout-Back Dress • Forever 21 • $10

This bodycon dress is a stunner! I LOVE the lace insets on the side and the hugging fit. This dress is the perfect LBD and the perfect date dress. Pick yours up here: FOREVER 21 Rise of Dawn Uptown Lace Dress • Forever 21 • $61.99

I think this is my favorite sale dress from this curated list. I really love that it’s faux leather and it has such a chic feel while still being relate-able. Get this one here: LOVE 21 Contemporary Faux Leather Shift Dress • LOVE21 • $22.99

Shoes:



Woah! You know that you need metallic faux leather ankle boots. How perfect would these be with frayed ankle jeans. Get these here: FOREVER 21 Metallic Faux Leather Boots • Forever 21 • $26.53

These sweet suede heels are in the IT color of the season and would be great to wear to those fall weddings you know that you’re going to. Pick these up here: FOREVER 21 DAYA by Zendaya Suede Bow Heels • Forever 21 • $68.60

These are a neat alternative to those silver boots up above. Featuring a thinner heel and cracked gold color, you can’t go wrong. Grab these here: FOREVER 21 Metallic Crackled Ankle Boots • Forever 21 • $33.60

Another cute option for ankle boots, these have beautiful embroidery that crawl up the side. Pick these up here: FOREVER 21 Faux Suede Embroidered Boots • Forever 21 • $24.43

If heels aren’t your thing, you can still be on-trend with these faux suede flats with a lace up detail in baby blue. Pick these beauties up here: FOREVER 21 Faux Suede Pointed Toe Flats • Forever 21 • $13.93

Bags:



I love using a giant tote bag in fall to carry an extra jacket for warmth. This bag is simple but so polished. Pick it up here: FOREVER 21 Faux Leather Tote Bag • Forever 21 • $23.03

Mini backpacks are still on-trend for this season and you can pick this one up for under $20! Get this one here: FOREVER 21 Faux Leather Top-Flap Backpack • Forever 21 • $19.53

This bag is the perfect cross between a small going-out bag and a daytime tote. Plus, I love the gold details. Pick this one up here: FOREVER 21 3-in-1 Satchel Crossbody Handbag • Forever 21 • $24.43

If you can’t get your hands on these items today, you might as well pin the below image to your style inspiration board on Pinterest, right?

This post contains affiliate links, which means that I may receive compensation when links are clicked, however all thoughts and opinions are my own and I would never write about something that I didn’t truly believe in.