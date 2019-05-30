Fresh fashion. First.

May 30, 2019

9 OMG Must Have Ribbed Swimsuits

9 OMG Must Have Ribbed Swimsuits

Sharing is caring!

There’s nothing better than hitting the pool in a new suit. It’s looking like 2019 is the year of the ribbed swimsuit. Look no further than right here for some of the CUTEST swimwear pieces featuring ribbed fabric. Check out Carbon’s curated list of ribbed swim using the carousel below.

1. Forever 21 High-Waist Ribbed Bikini Bottoms • Forever 21 • $14.90 – This Forever 21 high waist Pink bikini is a head turner! Who wouldn’t look amazing in this?

2. South Beach Exclusive ribbed lace up swimsuit in forest green • South Beach • $48 – This lace up ribbed one piece is a stunner and gives off a luxe vibe with more coverage.

3. Becca by Rebecca Virtue Loreto One-Piece Buckle Plunge Ribbed Swimsuit • Becca by Rebecca Virtue • $69 – Powder blue is one of the IT colors in swimwear for 2019. Fit the trend in this gorgeous one piece swimsuit from Becca by Rebecca Virtue.

4. Billabong Summer High Ribbed Bikini Top • Billabong • $49.95 – This ribbed bikini gives off sporty vibes with a sports-bra-esque neckline.

5. Forever 21 Ribbed Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit • Forever 21 • $29.90 – Show a little skin with this cute ribbed one piece featuring a criss-cross lace design across the front.

6. Forever 21 Ribbed Lace-Up Bikini Bottoms • Forever 21 • $9.99 – Go for an edgy look in this lace up ribbed bikini.

7. Fashion Union ribbed cut out swimsuit in white • Fashion Union • $38 – Look glam in this off the shoulder white one piece featuring a cute cut out.

8. BOUND by Bond-Eye The Saint Ribbed Bikini Top • Bond Eye • $90 – This ribbed bikini features a sporty look which lends itself to a fun day at the beach.

9. Mauve Ribbed Plunge Lace Up High Leg Swimsuit • Missguided • $34 – Look sharp in this sweet mauve one piece which offers a sexy deep neckline.

This post contains affiliate links, which means that I may receive compensation when links are clicked, however all thoughts and opinions are my own and I would never write about something that I didn’t truly believe in.

Author:
Filed Under: Fashion, From the Editor, Shop
Tags: , ,

Say Something

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email address to receive fashion news and style deals straight to your inbox.

Join 1,072 other subscribers

SPONSORED

SPONSORED

Carbon Magazine

SPONSORED

Copyright © 2019 Kale
  • Kale by LyraThemes.com.