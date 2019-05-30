9 OMG Must Have Ribbed Swimsuits
There’s nothing better than hitting the pool in a new suit. It’s looking like 2019 is the year of the ribbed swimsuit. Look no further than right here for some of the CUTEST swimwear pieces featuring ribbed fabric. Check out Carbon’s curated list of ribbed swim using the carousel below.
2. South Beach Exclusive ribbed lace up swimsuit in forest green • South Beach • $48 – This lace up ribbed one piece is a stunner and gives off a luxe vibe with more coverage.
3. Becca by Rebecca Virtue Loreto One-Piece Buckle Plunge Ribbed Swimsuit • Becca by Rebecca Virtue • $69 – Powder blue is one of the IT colors in swimwear for 2019. Fit the trend in this gorgeous one piece swimsuit from Becca by Rebecca Virtue.
4. Billabong Summer High Ribbed Bikini Top • Billabong • $49.95 – This ribbed bikini gives off sporty vibes with a sports-bra-esque neckline.
5. Forever 21 Ribbed Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit • Forever 21 • $29.90 – Show a little skin with this cute ribbed one piece featuring a criss-cross lace design across the front.
6. Forever 21 Ribbed Lace-Up Bikini Bottoms • Forever 21 • $9.99 – Go for an edgy look in this lace up ribbed bikini.
7. Fashion Union ribbed cut out swimsuit in white • Fashion Union • $38 – Look glam in this off the shoulder white one piece featuring a cute cut out.
8. BOUND by Bond-Eye The Saint Ribbed Bikini Top • Bond Eye • $90 – This ribbed bikini features a sporty look which lends itself to a fun day at the beach.
9. Mauve Ribbed Plunge Lace Up High Leg Swimsuit • Missguided • $34 – Look sharp in this sweet mauve one piece which offers a sexy deep neckline.
This post contains affiliate links, which means that I may receive compensation when links are clicked, however all thoughts and opinions are my own and I would never write about something that I didn’t truly believe in.