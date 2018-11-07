Top 10 WTF Designer Jeans

Sharing is caring!

I love high end fashion as much as the next person but sometimes when the runway pivots to retail cartoon-like design features don’t translate well, resulting in some seriously questionable pieces of clothing. Check out my top 10 WTF ugly designer jeans for 2018. Scroll to the right to see all ten pairs of jeans.

10. Y/Project Women’s Layered Leg Straight Jeans – Lt. Blue • Y/Project • $695 – While, these almost look “normal” these jeans feature so many trends, I’m getting dizzy. Extreme bleach, baggy fit with horizontal ripping. Find these at Barney’s for just under $700.

9. Beau Souci Malibu Straight • $450 – These low rise but high waist “Mom” jeans feature contrasting pockets and a tapered ankle. You can find these at Forward by Elyse Walker for $450.

8. Y/Project Back Cut Skinny • Y/Project • $164 – Also from Forward by Elyse Walker, these grey jeans feature under butt vents. Personally I would worry about sitting on leather car seats on a hot day in these jeans. But at only $164, these are quite a steal.

7. Nili Lotan Ena Wide Leg • Nili Lotan • $425 – These jeans can also be found at Forward by Elyse Walker. I’m beginning to wonder what kind of clothes they have here… Anyway, choose how much or how little leg you want to show in these jeans. Just $425.

6. Marques ‘ Almeida Frill Flare • Marques Almeida • $181 – Forward by Elyse Walker strikes again with these flared fringe denim jeans for just under $200.

5. Monse Split Camo Cargo • Monse • $890 – These $900 jeans let you show your split personality by featuring both camo and denim on the same pant. These will set you back $900.

4. Prada Women’s Ostrich-Feather-Embellished Relaxed Jeans – Lt. Blue • Prada • $1,510 – These Ostrich feather jeans are a showstopper however, I wouldn’t recommend riding a bicycle in these but who would do that wearing a pair of Prada jeans anyway? Just over $1500.

3. Loewe – Fisherman Striped Turn Up Denim Jeans – Womens – Blue Multi • Loewe • $650 – I would describe these as hipster, train conductor denim. The length looks odd to me. Just $650 to live your train conductor dreams.

2. Ellery – Hysteria High Rise Kick Flare Jeans – Womens – Navy • Ellery • $190 – High rise extreme flare jeans that give me either vampire or pirate vibes, I’m not sure which one. These will only set you back $200.

1. R13 Women’s Double Classic Distressed Crop Levi’s® Jeans – Md. Blue • R 13 • $695 – Layering to the max in these denim skirt on denim jeans with destruction. All yours for just under $700.