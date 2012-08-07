Design DIY: Fabric TOMS DIY

August 7, 2012 · by Hilary Pendleton · in ,
Editor’s Update: A big thank you to everyone that’s pinned this DIY on Pinterest. We’re absolutely thrilled to have so many of you discover us from there. So thanks for pinning and please keep sending us your fan photos! We will add them to the bottom of the post!

Every Fashionista wears their TOMS religiously and I’m no different. I fell in love with my Nordstrom-exclusive nude glitters the moment I saw them and since then have worn them into the ground. Overall, they’re in okay shape but have certainly seen better days. I couldn’t bear sending them to the landfill. So I decided to reupholster (no-sew!) my tired and dingy TOMS to give them new life.

Supplies:

  • 1/2 yard of cotton fabric
  • Fabri-Tac Permanent Adhesive
  • Metallic cord or trim of choice
  • Scissors and/or razor blade
I’ll let the photos do the talking but will leave crucial tips at the bottom of the post, so be sure to scroll all the way down!
Decide to tackle this DIY? Send us pics of your fresh TOMS to thecarbonmagazine@gmail.com. We’ll add them to the bottom of this post.
Very Important Tips:
1. Glue- Feel free to use whatever glue you want, but I highly recommend Fabri-Tac glue. (Not sponsored!) Their glue is permanent, washable and is extremely easy to use. I swear by this brand because it’s worked so well for so many of my craft projects, including this one.
2. When gluing, let the fabric overhang past the line of glue and then using a razor blade or scissors, trim the excess off. It’s much easier to cut after it’s been placed then to cut before and match the curves of the shoe.
3. To make your fabric pattern pop, turn the fabric different directions for each section of the shoe.
4. Don’t worry too much about cutting exact straight lines, your metallic cord or trim will cover any small mistakes.
5. In hindsight, removing the TOMS logo on the heel before reupholstering and then gluing on top would have been easier than cutting a square for it. So I recommend using a razor blade to cut off the label and remove the threads and glue onto the fabric afterwards.
6. I did not cover the elastic or trim at the top of the shoe because I was worried about the shoe not being able to stretch, if you want to change the color there, I recommend painting the elastic and trim with either acrylic paint or nail polish… in NEON perhaps?!
7. Let the glue cure overnight! I know you’ll want to wear them immediately, but it’s important to wait so they won’t be ruined after your first day out in them.
8. This DIY is EASY but does take some time, don’t give up right away. Take breaks and come back to it if you’re realizing this project is consuming your whole day (like mine did).
9. Because this glue is washable, you can wash your new TOMS. If you plan on doing this, make sure you wash your fabric before placing them on the shoe to avoid shrinkage.
10. SHOW THEM OFF TO EVERYONE!
Good luck!
Fan Photos:
Angie transforms her BOBS with a bold chevron fabric:

 

 

 

 

 

Sydney used a pretty floral fabric to update her TOMS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brittney Marie crafted adorable Bears themed TOMS to wear to their next game:

 

Olivia opted for a nautical theme when giving her TOMS new life:

Becca made her TOMS pretty in paisley:

Haleigh used The Force to give her TOMS a new look:

Abigail from Near to One’s Heart let the sea inspire her TOMS makeover:

