CONTEST ALERT: Socialbliss X damselindisDress.co Watch Giveaway
Do you like adorable accessories? Do you like free adorable accessories? I certainly do! And since I love my fans so much (You know I’m looking out for you!), I had to share this awesome giveaway from Socialbliss and damselindisDress.co.
It’s super easy- here’s how to enter:
**Enter for a chance to win this damselindisDress.co watch in Socialbliss’ 7 Days of Giveaways!**
Steps to Enter:
1. Visit www.socialbliss.com/
2. Re-spot any image from the collection “Socialbliss Giveaway”
3. Hashtag your respot #SBdidd
1 winner chosen everyday! Good luck!
…that’s it! I’ll cross my fingers for you too.
