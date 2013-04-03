CONTEST ALERT: Socialbliss X damselindisDress.co Watch Giveaway

April 3, 2013 · by Hilary Pendleton · in
Do you like adorable accessories? Do you like free adorable accessories? I certainly do! And since I love my fans so much (You know I’m looking out for you!), I had to share this awesome giveaway from Socialbliss and damselindisDress.co.

It’s super easy- here’s how to enter:

**Enter for a chance to win this damselindisDress.co watch in Socialbliss’ 7 Days of Giveaways!**

Steps to Enter:
1. Visit www.socialbliss.com/ShopDIDD
2. Re-spot any image from the collection “Socialbliss Giveaway”
3. Hashtag your respot #SBdidd

1 winner chosen everyday! Good luck!

…that’s it! I’ll cross my fingers for you too.

