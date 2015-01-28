From the Editor: Layer from Head to Toe
This is the hardest time of the year to dress. We’re so over fall sweaters and tall boots but it’s still a little chilly outside. To solve this problem, we suggest using layers! Show a little skin by wearing a mini skirt but cover up with a cozy and tall socks. Forget the boots and switch into flats. If you still need a little extra warmth, wear a scarf. Wear spring colors to help the ensemble look fresh.
Hilary Pendleton
Founder at Carbon Magazine
Lover of tall shoes, coffee & kitties.Find me on Google+ here!
