From the Editor: Layer from Head to Toe

January 28, 2015
This is the hardest time of the year to dress. We’re so over fall sweaters and tall boots but it’s still a little chilly outside. To solve this problem, we suggest using layers! Show a little skin by wearing a mini skirt but cover up with a cozy and tall socks. Forget the boots and switch into flats. If you still need a little extra warmth, wear a scarf. Wear spring colors to help the ensemble look fresh.

Hilary Pendleton

Founder at Carbon Magazine
Lover of tall shoes, coffee & kitties.Find me on Google+ here!

