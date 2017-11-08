Deal Alert – Save Up to 20% at Minted for the Holidays

Sharing is caring! 2

4



0

Note: This is a sponsored post that contains affiliate links.

Now that Halloween has come and gone, it’s time to get in the holiday spirit! With sweets and presents abound, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. One of my favorite holiday traditions is to send out Christmas or New Year’s cards to friends and family. Creating the cards is something that I find a lot of joy in doing. I love browsing at all of the cute designs and customizing every option until I find the perfect card.

So why not get a jump start on the holidays by shopping for your cards at Minted? They have thousands of beautiful designs to choose from and the quality is bar none! Plus, take 20% off all foil-pressed products and up to 15% off all holiday cards with code SHINE17. (Valid until 11/13). Oh and by the way, this foil sale isn’t just limited to holiday cards, you can also save on foil-pressed wedding invites and more! See below for my favorite designs and get shopping!

You can find each of those cards at the links below:

Hey, if you’re not looking to order any of these cards today, why not share the below image on Pinterest for inspiration?

This post contains affiliate links, which means that I may receive compensation when links are clicked, however all thoughts and opinions are my own and I would never write about something that I didn’t truly believe in.