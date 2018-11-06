Deal Alert – Target Project 62 On Sale

Sharing is caring!

I think it’s easy to say that Target is THE place to shop for budget friendly home decor items. One of my favorite product lines from Target is Project 62. I love that Project 62 features Mid Century Modern style with a modern twist. Check out some seriously stylish pieces that are on sale for November 2018.

Project 62 Edris Metal Globe Floor Lamp • $44.99–66.49 – Light up your living room in gold with this gorgeous globe floor lamp.

Project 62 Decorative Wall Art Set Blue 18.8″x22.6″ • $33.99 – Achieve desert chic boho vibes with this cactus print art set.

Project 62 Loring Writing Desk • $102–120 – Use this beautiful writing desk for bullet journaling or applying makeup.

Project 62 Peoria Wood Arm Chair • $127–170 – I have this arm chair in my home and LOVE it. You can’t go wrong. It’s easy to assemble and will bring any room together.

Project 62 44″ Maston Dining Table Round Hazelnut • $251.99 – Up your dining game with this rich MCM dining table.

Project 62 Pink/Cream/Gray Tufted Area Rug • $162–324 – If you love millennial pink in a well done manner, this rug is for you.

Project 62 Carman Round Ottoman with Hairpin Legs • $45.48–62.99 – Hairpins aren’t just for your hair, in fact they look great on furniture. Especially cute ottomans like this one.

Project 62 Loring Console Table • $110.49 – Fill a boring hallway with this console table. It’s a great piece to keep keys and sunglasses.

Project 62 Loring 72″ 5 Shelf Leaning Bookcase • $67.99 – Store your novelty books (or masterpiece classics) on this leaning bookshelf.

Project 62 Cologne Tufted Track Arm Sofa • $463.99 – This sofa is so pretty and would add a luxe feel to any space.

Project 62 Microplush Geo Tufted Area Rug • $117–405 – I love this rug for its understated tribal feel.