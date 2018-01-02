New Year, New You | 2018 Active Fashion

Note: This is a sponsored post that contains affiliate links.

Happy New Year! 2018 is here and if you’re like me, you’re ready to act on those new year resolutions of living the best you. For 2018, my resolutions include; more consistent posts on Carbon, drink more water, worry less and be more active. I know being active and healthy is top of mind for a lot of people at the turn of the new year so I’ve curated some of the trendiest fashion and accessories in active to help inspire you! Scroll through the widget or check out each item individually below!

Victoria Sport V-back Pullover • $44.50 – First step, get to the gym. How are we going to do that? In style in this gorgeous v-back pullover from Victoria’s Secret. I know it’s a struggle to get out and get going to the gym in the morning but it’s a lot easier when you know you’re looking good!

Adidas Originals Trefoil Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt • adidas • $60 – How cute is this classic Adidas cropped sweatshirt? As a nod to the active trend, this top would be perfect for planning everything you’re going to conquer in 2018.

Nike Pro Women’s Training Capris • Nike • $42 – THIS pant is one that every girl needs. The pro capri features a nice control waistband and smooth fabric.

Nike Indy Logo Back Women’s Light Support Sports Bra • Nike • $40 – How gorgeous is this sports bra? Get the “support” you need to take your workout to the next level.

Women’s Nike Roshe Two Sneaker • Nike • $44.98 – Just like the Nike pro capri, this is the IT shoe. I wear mine everywhere. They are very cushy and comfortable. Perfect for the new you!

Urban Outfitters Simple Healthy: The Easiest Light Cookbook in the World By Jean-Francois Mallet • Urban Outfitters • $19.99 – Healthy eating is a highly popular new year’s goal. Do it right with this cookbook!

Fitbit Flex 2 Accessory Bangle • Fitbit • $99.95 – Track activity in style with this Fitbit Flex 2 accessory bangle in gold. It’s so beautiful!

Victoria Sport Oversized Hoodie • $59.50 – Another gorgeous cover-up option for travel to/from the gym.

Victoria Sport Knockout by Victoria Sport Tight • $69.50 – Mesh inset tights are still a huge trend in active fashion and these ones are especially gorgeous!

Luxe Cut Out Pose Top • Athleta • $63.99 – Deal alert! This cute cut out top from Athleta is on sale for $64 down from $79.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Growler • $31.46 – Stay hydrated with this XL water bottle from Hydro Flask. It will keep your drinks cold for 24 hours! Amazing!

Adidas Performance – Color-block Climalite Stretch Sports Bra – Light gray • adidas • $27 – If you prefer to work out in a sports bra, try this one from Adidas. This would go well with some high-waisted leggings OR layered underneath that open back top from Athleta above.

Kikki.k Habits: Inspiration Hardcover Journal – Orange • $34.95 – Kick old habits with this habit tracker journal from Kikki.k.

